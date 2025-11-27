Pure Lithium Receives Saudi Patent for Vertically Integrated Lithium Metal Battery Technology

Pure Lithium Corporation, a disruptive lithium metal battery technology company, is pleased to announce that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has granted the company a foundational patent titled “Vertically Integrated Pure Lithium Metal Production and Lithium Battery Production.”

This broad patent covers technology that combines lithium extraction, anode production and battery manufacturing. Pure Lithium’s Brine to BatteryT is a registered trademark in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, planting a strong base of intellectual property in the region.

“The technology is particularly relevant to Saudi Arabia because it is one of the places in the world with lithium-containing brines, and even has an abundance of vanadium, which is used in our second-generation battery,” said Founder, Chairman and CEO Emilie Bodoin. “In order to displace today’s lithium-ion battery, our vision is to create global battery hubs with closed loop supply chains, not just in the U.S., but in the many places in the world where the materials are co-located. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of these perfect fits, and our visions are clearly aligned.”

Pure Lithium received a foundational U.S. patent for “Lithium Metal and Lithium Battery” in February 2023, with Emilie Bodoin listed as the sole inventor. Pure Lithium has strategically built an intellectual property powerhouse, and now has more than 128 patents and patent applications, and a trademark registered in numerous countries.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Capital Group became a Pure Lithium investor in 2023, saying the deployment of the company’s technology “could provide Saudi Arabia with the ability to enter the battery manufacturing space with the competitive edge of having unprecedented supply chain security.”

Pure Lithium has invented a lithium metal battery that is more powerful, lighter and less expensive to produce than today’s lithium-ion battery. The battery uses no graphite, nickel, cobalt or manganese, ending reliance on China for battery materials, and the principal elements tend to be located close together geographically unlike today’s complex lithium-ion battery supply chain.

About Pure Lithium

Pure Lithium is a disruptive Chicago-based lithium metal battery technology company led by inventor and lithium expert, CEO Emilie Bodoin. The Company’s patented Brine to BatteryT technology combines metal extraction and anode production. The resulting pure lithium metal anode is the core component of our lithium metal battery, a step change improvement over today’s lithium-ion battery in cell performance, cost, and safety. Additionally, the battery is free of graphite, cobalt, nickel, and manganese. For more information, visit www.purelithium.io or email news@purelithium.io.

