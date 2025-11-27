MagneRide Suspension Revolutionizes Versatility Across All Segments and Power Sources

As an advanced suspension system, MagneRide stands out for its ability to adapt instantaneously. The fourth generation of MagneRide has redefined and proved its universal applicability across all passenger vehicle segments, from sedans and SUVs to high-performance cars, from gasoline to new energy vehicles.

Global market reception has validated this innovation with the latest car models. In Europe, the recently launched Polestar 5 Performance demonstrates MagneRide’s engineering excellence, earning praise for its dynamic performance. Meanwhile, in China, the mass-produced Deepal L06 electric coupe integrates MR suspension and lidar, delivering supercar-like control and comfort.

General Motors has also expanded the application of MagneRide from gasoline models to electric models, further enhancing the safety and comfort of their SUVs and pickups. This follows years of applying MagneRide in their iconic large luxury SUVs.

The collaboration with BWI Group further propels magnetorheological technology into the new energy vehicle (NEVs), accelerating the development of high-tech, stylish, and dynamic NEVs. This partnership ensures consumers worldwide can appreciate the various benefits of various driving modes-whether for everyday comfort or track-ready performance.

This valve-free, semi-active damping system delivers unparalleled responsiveness and comfort, transforming driving dynamics while offering tangible benefits through its precision engineering. With its 1,000-adjustments-per-second capability, it reduces vibrations, stabilizes the vehicle over bumps, and enhances cornering stability, merging safety with luxury.

MagneRide’s microsecond-level adaptability ensures seamless transitions: on rough, uneven roads, it stabilizes the vehicle body without compromising smoothness; on winding tracks, it responds instantly to steering inputs, boosting driver confidence and control. Whether cruising on highways or testing the limits on racetracks, the system maintains composure by constantly assessing road conditions and adjusting in milliseconds.

Technical superiority underpins this versatility. MagneRide dampers outperform conventional systems in both speed and force range, enabling MagneRide to generate greater damping forces at much lower piston velocities-enhancing body motion control, stability, and handling response. Crucially, it exerts equal influence in both compression and rebound directions, a capability absent in valve-dependent systems.

As MagneRide demonstrates, the future of suspension is not confined to luxury or niche segments. It’s a universal solution-empowering SUVs, sedans, and beyond with adaptive, intelligent, and responsive chassis technology. For drivers, this translates into a transformed journey: one where every road feels tailored, every turn instills confidence, and every vehicle embodies the pinnacle of engineering progress.

