What Types of Car Accidents Are Common in St. Louis?

St. Louis is a city in Missouri located where the Mississippi and Missouri rivers meet. It was founded in 1764 and played a major role as a trading post and transportation hub, especially during westward expansion in the 19th century. The city has a diverse economy, including industries like brewing, manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and technology.

In 2021, the city had over 14,000 injuries due to traffic accidents and 178 fatalities. The city’s busy roads, urban layout, and traffic volumes all play a role in these accidents.

Types of Car Accidents Common in St. Louis

Some types of crashes happen more often than others around here. Knowing what causes these accidents can help you stay safer on the road and understand your options if you get hurt.

Commercial Vehicle Accidents

Delivery trucks and work vans are everywhere in St. Louis these days. When one of these bigger vehicles crashes into a regular car, people usually get hurt worse because of the size difference. Figuring out who’s responsible can get tricky too, since the driver, their employer, and the vehicle owner might all play a part in what went wrong.

Drunk Driving Accidents

Even with all the warnings out there, some people still get behind the wheel after drinking. When they do, their reactions slow down, their judgment gets cloudy, and they become a real danger to everyone else. Anyone who chooses to drive drunk and hurts someone else needs to answer for what they’ve done, both in criminal court and in a lawsuit.

Hit-and-Run Accidents

Getting hit by someone who just drives away is infuriating. You’re left hurt and confused, with no idea who did this to you. Even though these drivers are hard to find, witnesses, cameras, and pieces left at the crash site can often help track them down.

Multi-Vehicle Accidents

Pileups involving several cars are pretty common on our highways and at busy intersections. When multiple vehicles crash, figuring out who caused it gets complicated fast. Insurance companies love to play the blame game in these situations, which is why having someone on your side who knows how to fight back matters.

SUV Rollovers

SUVs sit higher off the ground, which makes them more likely to flip over during sharp turns or side impacts. When an SUV rolls, people inside can suffer terrible injuries like broken bones, spinal damage, or head trauma. Sometimes the vehicle itself is partly to blame if it was designed or built incorrectly.

Uber Accidents

Uber has changed how a lot of people get around, but crashes involving Uber drivers bring their own headaches. Whether you were riding in an Uber, driving another car, or walking when you got hit, sorting out which insurance company should pay can get confusing. The coverage depends on what the Uber driver was doing when the crash happened.

Lyft Accidents

Lyft crashes work much the same way as Uber accidents when it comes to insurance. The driver might be covered by their own policy, Lyft’s insurance, or both. Anyone hurt in a Lyft crash needs to know how these different insurance policies work together to make sure they don’t miss out on money they’re owed.

