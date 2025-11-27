Saudi Arabia Showcases Future Ready Industrial Vision at UNIDO’s Vision 2050 and Launch of the Industrial Development Report 2026

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its commitment to advancing a sustainable and innovation driven global industrial future through the participation of His Excellency Khalil Ibn Ibrahim Ibn Salamah, Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, at the UNIDO Vision 2050 session and the official launch of the Industrial Development Report 2026. The event took place during the twenty first General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization in Riyadh.

The session, titled “Preparing for the Future of Industrialization,” brought together global leaders, senior policymakers, and distinguished experts for an in depth dialogue on the future of industry. Participants reviewed UNIDO’s Vision 2050 and the key findings of the Industrial Development Report 2026, which highlight the major forces driving global industrial transformation, including the green transition, digital technologies, and the ongoing restructuring of global value chains.

His Excellency the Vice Minister took part in a Davos style panel discussion focused on advancing South South and triangular cooperation to accelerate inclusive and sustainable industrial development. The session featured contributions from senior officials and academics representing Brazil, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, and international organizations, under the moderation of Mr. Kai Bethke, Director of the Division of Policymaking Organs at UNIDO.

Speaking during the discussion, His Excellency emphasized the need for bold and forward looking action to build resilient and competitive industries for the future. He stated, “If the world has reached the point where business as usual is no longer an option, then it is time for bold policy decisions that allow developing countries to leap forward rather than simply catch up. Future competitiveness must come from innovation, advanced technology, and the ability to adopt green industrial pathways that protect both prosperity and the planet.”

He further highlighted the progress being made under the Kingdom’s national industrial strategies, noting the investments in research and development ecosystems, diversification of industrial sectors, and strengthening of talent and supply chains to ensure long term growth.

Addressing the rapid evolution of global trade standards and manufacturing requirements, His Excellency added, “New global standards are rapidly shaping the future of trade and manufacturing. Our priority is to ensure that developing economies are not left behind when these standards become fully established. We must enter high value green manufacturing now, supported by strong compliance systems, sustainable supply chains, and partnerships that place innovation at the center of industrial growth.”

UNIDO Director General Gerd Müller, along with senior UNIDO leadership, presented the findings of the Vision 2050 foresight analysis and the Industrial Development Report 2026. The report calls for mission driven industrial strategies that integrate economic, social, environmental, and cultural dimensions to enable long term prosperity and to support countries in navigating global transformation.

The Kingdom’s active engagement in this high level forum reflects its increasing leadership in shaping global industrial policy and its commitment to promoting innovation, green transformation, and inclusive development across regions.

