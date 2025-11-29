HEM Bandar Alkhorayef Concludes Landmark 21st UNIDO General Conference With Historic Riyadh Declaration

The 21st Session of the UNIDO General Conference concluded today in Riyadh, marking one of the most successful and impactful gatherings in the Organization’s recent history. Presided over by His Excellency Bandar Ibrahim AlKhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, the conference closed with the adoption of the Riyadh Declaration, a milestone document that will shape the future of inclusive and sustainable industrial development worldwide.

Held under the theme “The Global Industry Summit,” the conference gathered ministers, policymakers, international organizations, and global industry leaders for a week of dynamic dialogue and high-level decision making. Participants praised the Kingdom for delivering an exceptionally organized conference that aligned with global development priorities and the evolving demands of industrial transformation.

Speaking at the closing session, HEM Bandar Ibrahim AlKhorayef emphasized the Kingdom’s pride in hosting this historic event. “It has been an honor for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and for me personally, to preside over this distinguished gathering,” he said. “Throughout this week, we witnessed the true meaning of partnership. The Spirit of Riyadh was present in every discussion, every negotiation, and every decision taken to advance our shared industrial future.”

HEM highlighted the collaborative energy that shaped the conference outcomes. “Our conversations here demonstrated how much we can achieve when we work together,” he added. “The ideas exchanged during the summit were inspiring, the negotiations were constructive, and the commitments made reflect our determination to accelerate inclusive and sustainable industrial development.”

The unanimous adoption of the Riyadh Declaration was the central achievement of the conference’s final day. The document articulates a unified global vision for expanding sustainable industrial development, enhancing cooperation between member states, and harnessing innovation, technology, and industrial modernization to address global challenges. Reflecting on its significance, HEM stated: “The Riyadh Declaration embodies our collective ambition. It provides a guiding framework that will help nations rise to the challenges of today while seizing the opportunities of tomorrow. I am confident that the momentum we created here in Riyadh will translate into real, measurable impact around the world.”

Another key outcome of the conference was the designation of April 21 each year as International Women in Industry Day, highlighting the pivotal role women play in shaping the future of industrial sectors. The conference recommended increasing women’s participation across all industrial sectors, expanding leadership pathways, promoting equitable social diversity policies, and enhancing international recognition of women’s contributions through this initiative.

Addressing this milestone, HEM noted: “No industrial future can be sustainable without the full participation of women. Their ideas, leadership, and innovation are essential to shaping a more competitive and inclusive global economy. This conference has reaffirmed that empowering women in industry is not only a social priority but an economic necessity.”

HEM also praised the dedication of all participating delegations and UNIDO leadership, including Director General Gerd Müller. “The success of this conference reflects the commitment of every delegation and every partner who contributed to this effort,” he said. “I extend my deep appreciation to UNIDO and its teams for their professionalism, collaboration, and unwavering support.”

The Minister also highlighted the contribution of Saudi institutions: “I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the Permanent Mission of Saudi Arabia to UNIDO, and all national partners whose hard work made this event possible.

Their dedication was instrumental in delivering a conference of this magnitude with excellence.”

The conference concluded with a moment of silence in accordance with organizational protocols, after which HEM AlKhorayef officially declared the 21st Session of the UNIDO General Conference closed.

Recommended for You