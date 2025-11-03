Continental Battery Systems Wins Stellantis 2025 Aftermarket Supplier of the Year

Continental Battery Systems (CBS), the leading wholly owned provider of battery distribution and recycling services in North America, has been named the Stellantis 2025 Aftermarket Supplier of the Year in an award ceremony held in Paris, France.

More than 200 supplier partners from around the world gathered to celebrate companies that exemplify the highest standards of quality, delivery and collaboration.

Nominees and winners were selected by a global, cross‑functional team based on key criteria including performance, innovation, alignment with Stellantis’ core values, and commitment to shared objectives. This recognition underscores CBS’s role in keeping Stellantis programs on schedule through resilient supply, integrated logistics, and responsive technical support across North America and beyond.

“On behalf of the entire team at Continental Battery Systems, we sincerely thank Stellantis for this tremendous honor,” said Christopher Alberta, CEO, at Tuesday’s award ceremony. “Being recognized as Supplier of the Year means a great deal to us because it reflects not only the strength of our partnership, but also the shared commitment to quality, performance and customer experience that defines both our organizations.

“This award belongs to our team members who work tirelessly each day to deliver outstanding customer service throughout our North American network.”

For additional information, see Stellantis’ announcement.

About Continental Battery Systems

Founded in 1932, Continental Battery Systems is the leading wholly owned provider of battery distribution and recycling services in North America, serving a wide range of industries including Automotive, Commercial, Golf, Marine, RV and Energy Storage. With a national footprint and a deep focus on customer service, CBS is committed to leading the charge through innovative battery solutions and a customer-first culture.

Learn more at www.gocbs.com.

