Automechanika Shanghai 2025 opens welcoming 7,465 exhibitors, strongest participation to date

Automechanika Shanghai 2025 is opening November 26, with a record 7,465 exhibitors and will be the largest in the show’s history. The event will run from November 26–29 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai and features over 90 fringe program events focused on the future of the automotive industry, including sustainability and technology.

Event details

Dates: November 26–29, 2025

November 26–29, 2025 Location: National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai

National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai Opening times: November 26–28: 9:00 – 17:00 November 29: 9:00 – 15:00



Key highlights

Recommended for You