Automechanika Shanghai 2025 opens welcoming 7,465 exhibitors, strongest participation to date

John Larkin 16 hours ago 1 min read

Automechanika Shanghai 2025 is opening November 26, with a record 7,465 exhibitors and will be the largest in the show’s history. The event will run from November 26–29 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai and features over 90 fringe program events focused on the future of the automotive industry, including sustainability and technology.

Event details

  • Dates: November 26–29, 2025
  • Location: National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai
  • Opening times:
    • November 26–28: 9:00 – 17:00
    • November 29: 9:00 – 15:00

Key highlights

