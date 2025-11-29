Autel Signs Strategic MoU with UAEV to Advance Next-Generation Smart-Charging and Energy Solutions in the UAE

Autel Digital Power Co., Ltd has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emarat EV Charging Stations Company (UAEV), the national Charge Point Operator responsible for developing and operating the UAE’s electric-vehicle charging network. The agreement reinforces Autel’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision for a reliable, high-performance, and future-ready EV charging infrastructure.

The MoU was formalised during a UAEV delegation visit to Autel’s global headquarters in Shenzhen, where both sides discussed advancing next-generation charging and energy-management technologies tailored for the UAE’s mobility needs and hot-climate conditions.

Under the MoU, Autel and UAEV will collaborate on key technology areas, including Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) interaction, battery-energy storage systems (BESS), and intelligent charging platforms engineered for the national charging network. The cooperation will include joint research, pilot programmes, and locally optimised solutions designed to enhance network reliability, operational efficiency, and long-term scalability.

Autel contributes proven technical strengths, including ultra-fast DC charging systems capable of operating in temperatures above 55°C, remote-maintenance capabilities, and ongoing R&D in power modules, AI-enabled diagnostics, and cloud-platform optimisation. Combined with UAEV’s national mandate and strategic rollout plan, the MoU supports the development of a smarter and more adaptive EV charging ecosystem across the UAE.

Ali Al Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of UAEV, said:

“This collaboration represents an important step in advancing the UAE’s next generation of smart-charging and energy-management solutions. By pairing Autel’s technical strengths with our expanding national infrastructure, we are building an ecosystem that is more resilient, more intelligent, and aligned with the UAE’s clean-mobility ambitions.”

Melody, Vice President at Autel Digital Power Co., Ltd, said:

“Autel is honored to collaborate with UAEV on this national initiative. This MoU is a milestone in strengthening the UAE’s EV charging infrastructure. We remain committed to supporting the country’s vision with advanced technologies that deliver high reliability and efficiency.”

As the UAE accelerates its shift toward sustainable mobility, UAEV continues expanding its nationwide charging network, with plans to install more than 1,000 high-speed DC chargers by 2030 in support of the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

About Autel

Autel Digital Power Co., Ltd is a global leader in EV charging and smart-energy solutions, offering ultra-fast chargers, and intelligent software platforms used worldwide to support reliable, future-ready mobility and energy infrastructure.

